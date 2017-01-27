Haiti election cycle nears end with Sunday vote and more than 5,000 seats up for grabs

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew Pause

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

0:37 Protestors demand entry to a sealed-off lobby at Miami-Dade's County Hall

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county