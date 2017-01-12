On this day seven years ago, the earth convulsed in Haiti, killing thousands

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents Pause

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

0:36 Moise wins presidential tally

1:58 Haitian migrant in Brazil longs for home

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:15 Dash cam video shows truck driver was distracted by cellphone before crash

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car