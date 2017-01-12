On this day seven years ago, the earth convulsed in Haiti, killing thousands

The more than 300,000 souls killed in Haiti’s tragic Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake will be remembered Thursday with candle light vigils as South Florida joins Haiti in commemorating the seventh anniversary of the devastating disaster.
Both the cities of Miami and Miramar will host observances. A candlelight procession will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Toussaint Louverture monument on Northwest 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue in Miami. Led by Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami/ Haitian Women of Miami, the annual procession will end at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr.
At the center, a memorial wall in honor of those killed during the quake’s 35✔ seconds, will be dedicated by renowned Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat.
“On the day, it always hits me that so many people were alive that morning and then they were dead,” said Danticat, who lost family and friends in the devastation and whose words about three deaths from her 2004 novel The Dew Breaker,will grace the memorial wall in Creole.
“It’s always comforting to have some kind of ritual to stop and remember,” she said of the commemoration.
Following Danticat’s dedication, an inter-faith prayer and memorial service led by the Florida Haitian American Christian Leaders Association will take place. The vigil will close with a traditional bouillon, a soup made with vegetables and meat.
In Miramar, a candlelight vigil will start at 6 p.m. at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., in remembrance of the earthquake, which also injured 300,000 and left 1.5 million homeless. Even today, there are 46,691 people living in makeshift communities after being displaced by the disaster.
The Miramar event will be hosted by 99 Jamz DJ Supa Cindy and spoken word poet Mecca aka Grimo, both of Haitian descent.
The free event includes a concert featuring Haitian konpa musicians Harmonik and Richie of the band KLASS, and gospel music artists Born 2 Serve, and Inger Hanna. Attendees are encouraged to bring donated items as part of the city of Miramar’s ongoing Haiti Relief effort following Hurricane Matthew, which hit Haiti on Oct. 4. Donations can be monetary or items such as gauze, rubbing alcohol, bandages, antibiotic ointments, diapers, baby formula or bottled water.
