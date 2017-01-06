Ex-Haiti rebel leader to appear in federal court at 2 p.m.

Four days before his arrest, ex-rebel leader and newly-elected Haitian Senator Guy Philippe took a tour of Haiti’s capital. Traveling with armed men, including members of the Haiti National Police, he dropped in at a boutique hotel in the hills above Petionville before later passing by the chic Best Western hotel.
Cocky and confident, Philippe, 48, even swung by a newly opened restaurant run by a close friend of interim President Jocelerme Privert. Afterward, thumbing his nose at the head of state, Philippe posed for a photo with four heavily armed men in pink and white T-shirts. The photo would later explode on social media.
“You never knew where he slept,” said a high official inside the Haiti National Police with knowledge of the covert operation that eventually led to Philippe’s arrest and subsequent removal from Haiti by U.S. federal agents late Thursday night.
Philippe’s fate would be sealed when the Ninja-like figure forgot the first rule of military training: always check your surroundings.
As he showed up at the Provisional Electoral Council office Thursday to collect his senatorial certificate, little did Philippe realize that a gentleman wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase was not a newly elected member of parliament, but an undercover Haitian cop privy to all of his conversations, including his desire to make an impromptu visit at the popular Scoop FM radio station.
Back at the headquarter of Haiti’s judicial police, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which had been coordinating Philippe’s eventual arrest with the country’s anti-drug trafficking unit, La Brigade de Lutte contre le Trafic de Stupéfiants (BLTS), were tracking every move
The DEA, State Department and U.S. Marshals had been working on a mission to seize Philippe over the past year, developing informants on the ground in Haiti as well as collaborating with the Haiti National Police, which had 20 men involved in this week’s operation.
Sources familiar with the investigation say the timing of Philippe’s seizure was carried out to prevent him from invoking sovereign immunity after being sworn in as a newly elected senator on Monday.
After a squad of Haitian National Police officers arrested him at the radio station in Petionville, DEA agents were already on standby to bring a plane from neighboring Dominican Republic to pick him up and fly him to Miami. A video of his departure from Haiti shows what a big catch the longtime fugitive was when agents allowed a picture to be taken of a handcuffed Philippe as he boarded the plane.
After the plane’s arrival in Miami, Philippe was taken to the Federal Detention Center in the downtown area. In custody, he met with his defense attorney, Richard Dansoh, before his scheduled 2 p.m. Friday appearance in federal court before Magistrate Judge Barry Garber. Dansoh said he could not comment until after the hearing.
An indictment — returned by a federal grand jury 12 years ago — charges Philippe with conspiring to import cocaine and money laundering. It will be unsealed after his appearance. Philippe is not expected to be held before any pending trial.
The ex-rebel leader had just been elected to a six-year term in the Haitian parliament as a senator from the Grand’Anse area of Haiti. In the aftermath of his arrest, his supporters attacked the husband of a former candidate for the Lower Chamber of Deputies, bathing him in blood, and set homes and buildings on fire. They also attacked several police stations, forcing cops to abandon their posts.
The arrest came four days before newly elected lawmakers were set to be sworn in. As a senator, Philippe would have been entitled to immunity from arrest or prosecution during his term in office. He also had immunity as a candidate. This week, however, he was neither a candidate nor a full-fledged senator, making him vulnerable, sources said.
Philippe — who led a coup in 2004 that toppled then President Jean-Bertrand Aristide — will now face charges from 2005 in the United States.
Philippe has long proven elusive to both Haitian and U.S. authorities. Several attempts to arrest him over the years have failed, including a recent effort by Haiti National Police after he was accused of involvement in an attack on the police headquarters in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes. At least six people were killed in the attack. An arrest warrant was issued for him after the attack.
And he has remained wanted in the United States for more than a decade on a Nov. 22, 2005, indictment charging him with conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S. and money laundering while he was a police official, according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the case.
His group of handpicked police officers allegedly provided security for Colombian cocaine shipments as they were transferred to traffickers in Haiti for export to the United States, according to sources.
Philippe has always denied the U.S. allegations against him and said that it has no jurisdiction to arrest him.
“I am pleased to see that the Haitian National Police has carried out its legal responsibility to arrest those who have outstanding criminal warrants against them,” said Mark Schneider, a senior adviser with the International Crisis Group.
“In this case, it’s obviously a last-minute effort that prevents Guy Philippe from acquiring immunity from prosecution. One would expect that the pending cases against him both in Haiti and presumably in the United States would now take normal course through the criminal courts.”
U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, immediately applauded the arrest, which she said should strengthen future security of the country.
“I am pleased that the Haitian National Police has captured Guy Philippe and I hope that we can get him extradited to the U.S. as soon as possible so that he can face alleged drug trafficking charges in our judicial system,” she said.
Philippe’s leadership in the 2004 coup d’état against Aristide led to the president’s ouster, and Human Rights Watch accused him of overseeing unlawful killings. In the aftermath, Philippe — along with other Haitian police officers, politicians and drug traffickers — became entangled in a U.S. crackdown on Haiti as a narcotics hub for Colombian cocaine.
Almost two dozen Haitian suspects, including the deposed president’s security guard, Oriel Jean, were convicted by federal prosecutors in Miami. After Jean’s conviction in 2005, he played a pivotal role as a cooperating witness, including the investigation of Aristide himself, though he was never charged. Jean was assassinated in 2015 after returning to Haiti.
But Philippe always eluded attempts to catch him.
In the summer of 2007, a secret U.S. mission launched from the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba to seize Philippe failed. There would be several other equally unsuccessful attempts.
Philippe’s arrest Thursday received mixed reactions in Haiti. While many fellow lawmakers criticized the arrest, others welcomed it.
“I am happy and I am sad,” said Pierre Esperance, a leading human rights activist in Haiti who had decried Philippe’s election and that of other lawmakers with criminal pasts. “I am happy to see that people like Guy Philippe, who are trying to get immunity to enter the parliament, won’t have a chance to. It’s a good small step in the battle against corruption and impunity in the country. But he is not alone. There are many others like him, bandits, criminals, drug traffickers, who have been elected deputies and senators.”
Esperance said Philippe’s arrest also was a reminder of the problems plaguing Haiti’s justice system.
“Justice is sick in my country. The Haitian justice system knows well that Guy Philippe is a drug trafficker .. .and yet they made an electoral law protecting all criminals and delinquents,” he said. “They know that there is a report implicating him in the attack against the Les Cayes police station at the start of 2016. But neither the [Haitian electoral body] nor the Haitian justice system did anything and Guy Philippe was elected a senator. It’s an embarrassment for the institutions of the country, for the justice system that has no will to fight against corruption and impunity.”
