Haiti goes to the polls for long-awaited presidential election

Haiti's long-awaited presidential rerun and legislative elections finally arrived Sunday, with a few committed voters in line ahead of the 6 a.m. opening.
By 6:08 a.m., however, polling places in Petionville had not yet started to allow voters in. Poll workers inside were still going over ballots and putting up voters lists.
Still, voters didn't seem to mind, saying they were happy Election Day had arrived. They hoped this would be the last time the first round of the last Oct. 25 presidential race would need to be rerun, and looked forward to a legitimate government in place in Haiti.
"I came to vote today for change, to have a beautiful Haiti, to put an end to this rising cost of living," said Dieunet Joseph., 50, who was the first in line at Lycee Petionville.
Former President Michel Martelly, joined by his wife Sophia, cast their his ballot shortly after 8 a.m. in Petionville. He said he hopes the day goes well and the people are motivated to go vote.
Rita Pierre, 32, also has high hopes.
"We're here to give the international community a lesson," she said. "We need the CORE Group to give us a chance, to not shove their mouths in these elections because this time the people will not sleep. We are fed up."
Throughout Haiti, polls were late in opening, local radio reported.
In Martissant, voters were finally allowed in at 6:38 a.m. Calixte Edme, 52, said he couldn't understand the delay and it didn't bode well for how the rest of the day would go.
"It's almost 7 a.m. And there is still no possibility of me voting; this is an irregularity," he said, standing in front of his voting bureau where poll workers were only starting to cast their own ballots. "The way this is going, I don't have the impression it's going to go well today."
An unemployed father of two, Edme said he arrived at the polls at 5:30 a.m. because it's important for him to vote.
"If I don't vote, it's like I don't hope for anything serious for my country," he said. "We're leaving in a country where we don't have a serious government. It doesn't make sense. For more than two years we've been trying to elect a president and we can't. We have to give this country another image."
In addition to the deployment of nearly 13,000 Haitian National Police and United Nations Police officers, Haiti is also using drones to keep watch over election day.
Local radio reported the arrest of six individuals including two local government officials for Martelly's PHTK political party, with more than 1,000 voting cards
Haiti chose to rerun last year's presidential elections after allegations of widespread fraud hampered runoffs and threw the country into a never ending political and electoral crisis. Former President Michel Martelly was forced to leave office without an elected successor after his five-year term ended on Feb. 7. An interim government has been in charge since.
The international community, led by the U.S., criticized the rerun decision and announced it would not provide funding to help with the rerun's $55 million price tag. After Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Oct. 4, the U.S. somewhat reversed course and gave about. $5 million to help prepare damaged voting bureaus for Sunday's elections.
