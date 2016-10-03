As Hurricane Matthew approaches Haiti, residents have nowhere to go

0:57 Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact Pause

0:36 Satellite shows Hurricane Matthew affecting Hispaniola

2:20 Haitian government warns people to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

2:46 Haitians face tumultuous journey from Brazil to U.S. border

1:58 Haitian migrant in Brazil longs for home

2:19 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

2:52 Former Haiti President Jean-Bertrand Aristide on the campaign trail

3:04 Former Haitian president Aristide shows support for candidate

4:15 The rebuilding of a quake-ravaged Haitian slum