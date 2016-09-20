UN chief expresses regret over Haiti cholera outbreak

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Tuesday expressed “tremendous regret,” over the cholera outbreak in Haiti as part of his opening address to the United Nations General Assembly.
“I feel tremendous regret and sorrow at the profound suffering of Haitians affected by cholera,” he said. “The time has come for a new approach to ease the plight and better their lives. This is our firm and enduring moral responsibility.”
It was the first time since the cholera outbreak began in 2010 that Ban, who has four months left on his 10 year tenure as the head of the United Nations, mentioned the deadly epidemic in his annual address to the General Assembly.
Ban, who spoke in French, also expressed regret over the “despicable” acts of sexual violence by some UN peacekeepers in Haiti and elsewhere around the globe where the global body is active. An internal report by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services, released last year, found that troops commonly paid for sex with cash and other materials.
“A number of UN peacekeepers and other personnel have compounded the suffering of people already caught up in armed conflicts and also undermined the work done by so many around the world,” he said. “Protectors must never become predators.”
Ban’s public acknowledgment of the U.N.’s “involvement in the initial outbreak” of Haiti’s 2010 cholera outbreak comes on the heels of a confidential report by a United Nations expert who blamed the organization’s actions for the water-borne disease’s appearance in Haiti months after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake.
Over the years, several scientific studies have traced the outbreak to Nepalese soldiers stationed in an isolated rural base near the Meille River in Haiti. The river flows into the Artibonite Valley, where the first cholera deaths were found. The Nepalese soldiers were with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti, and had recently arrived from Nepal where a cholera outbreak was underway.
Ban first publicly acknowledged the United Nation’s “moral responsibility” to help Haiti address the deadly epidemic in a 2014 Miami Herald interview. It was his strongest statement on the issue until last month when deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the United Nations had “become convinced that it needs to do much more regarding its own involvement in the initial outbreak” of cholera. Haq said officials were working on putting together “significant new set of U.N. actions,” to intensify the flight against cholera and the details would be announced within two months.
Cholera has killed thousands in Haiti and sickened hundreds of thousands. A new vaccinations campaign was recently launched in Haiti but critics argue more is needed to prevent its spread in a country with poor and almost non-existence sanitation in some areas.
Last month, a U.S. federal court upheld the United Nation’s immunity, ruling in a class-action lawsuit brought by the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti on behalf of victims that the world body cannot not be sued in U.S. courts.
Brian Concannon Jr., the head of Boston-based institute, said for now they will hold off on appealing their case to the Supreme Court until they hear details of the plans.
“We are looking forward to hearing those details, but will keep the struggle for justice going until the U.N. respects the victims' rights,” Concannon said from Port-au-Prince, where a protest was planned Tuesday on behalf of cholera victims in front of the United Nations’ mission headquarters near the airport. .
To lead its latest cholera response, the global body has tapped Dr. David Nabarro, who coordinated the U.N.’s Ebola response. Nabarro quietly visited Haiti in August, where the country has struggled to raised $2.2 billion as part of a 10 year cholera elimination plan Ban and the government of Haiti announced in 2012. So far only about 24 percent of the money has been raised.
“The failure to fund more of the elimination plan does raise concerns about the U.N.’s ability to fund its significant measures now,” Concannon said. “But that effort suffers from a lack of leadership from the beginning. If the U.N. is serious this time, and makes this a global priority, it can raise the money.
“I expect honesty will help,” Concannon said, noting that the U.N. has raised more than $7 billion for its peacekeeping operation in Haiti. “There was an inherent conflict in the UN trying to raise money for the epidemic on one hand, and minimizing it in the other to reduce its legal exposure.”
Comments