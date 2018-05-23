Carol Rosenberg wins Silver Gavel award for Guantánamo legal coverage

Carol Rosenberg, the military affairs reporter for the Miami Herald and McClatchy, is being honored by the American Bar Association for her coverage of the military commissions at Guantánamo Bay.

The ABA on Wednesday announced its selections for the 2018 Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts, which recognize outstanding work that fosters the American public’s understanding of law and the legal system. This is the ABA’s highest honor in recognition of this purpose, the organization said in a news release.

The American Bar Association selects a winner each year in six categories: newspapers, books, documentaries, drama and literature, radio and television.





Rosenberg's newspaper entry included her coverage of the resignation of most of the legal defense team in the USS Cole case. Rosenberg has covered detention and war court proceedings at Guantánamo since the first prisoners arrived in January 2002.

