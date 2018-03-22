Fired war court overseer says he was exploring plea deals in 9/11, USS Cole cases

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 163 Camp Justice: A Miami Herald video tour Pause 74 Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires 108 Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 103 Detention center commander answers questions about detainee art 50 Inside the Guantánamo prison after Trump's speech 80 Attorney-client meeting room at Guantánamo Bay 167 What Guantánamo’s secret prison is really like 88 Future uncertain for Guantánamo detainees’ art 367 Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availability at Gitmo 20 Defense Attorney Rick Kammen at a 2016 post-hearing news conference at Guantanamo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Herald reporter Carol Rosenberg narrates this tour around the site that El Nuevo Herald videographer Jose A. Iglesias put together using current material and past imagery to show you the area where very little filming is allowed today. Photo by Emily Michot/Miami Herald. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

Miami Herald reporter Carol Rosenberg narrates this tour around the site that El Nuevo Herald videographer Jose A. Iglesias put together using current material and past imagery to show you the area where very little filming is allowed today. Photo by Emily Michot/Miami Herald. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald