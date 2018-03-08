Pentagon: Microphone? What microphone?

On March 11, 2013, the Guantánamo war court released this photo of a ‘smoke detector’ microphone that was found inside a meeting room at the prison’s Camp Echo compound where attorneys have met their captive clients for years at the U.S. Navy base in Cuba. Prosecutors in the Sept. 11 terrorism case argued in court that there was no effort to conceal the device, whose purpose was clearly labeled. In the USS Cole case, the judge said another episode involving a microphone was classified, and prohibited investigation or a hearing. Office of Military Commissions