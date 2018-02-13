Pentagon wants to replace Guantánamo’s Top Secret prison. Price per prisoner: $4.6M

1:44 Detention center commander answers questions about detainee art Pause

0:51 Inside the Guantánamo prison after Trump's speech

1:21 Attorney-client meeting room at Guantánamo Bay

2:48 What Guantánamo’s secret prison is really like

1:29 Future uncertain for Guantánamo detainees’ art

6:08 Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availability at Gitmo

0:21 Defense Attorney Rick Kammen at a 2016 post-hearing news conference at Guantanamo

2:00 These guys brew the freshest beer at Guantánamo

1:13 Guantánamo limbo