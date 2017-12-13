Like Obama, Trump asserts authority to free Guantánamo captives if Congress says no

More Videos 2:48 What Guantánamo’s secret prison is really like Pause 0:29 A future building boom at the base? 1:45 2011 Guantánamo U.S. military produced war court video tour 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 1:01 Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 0:35 Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:01 Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Guantánamo limbo With no new Trump administration policy, the detention center is still operating under a Barack Obama closure order. No new captives have come, and none have gone, since Donald Trump took office. (All material was approved for release by the U.S. military.) With no new Trump administration policy, the detention center is still operating under a Barack Obama closure order. No new captives have come, and none have gone, since Donald Trump took office. (All material was approved for release by the U.S. military.) Carol Rosenberg crosenberg@miamiherald.com

With no new Trump administration policy, the detention center is still operating under a Barack Obama closure order. No new captives have come, and none have gone, since Donald Trump took office. (All material was approved for release by the U.S. military.) Carol Rosenberg crosenberg@miamiherald.com