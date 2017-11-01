Gitmo judge sends Marine general lawyer to 21 days confinement for disobeying orders

6:08 Pentagon’s war crimes prosecutor ends media availibility at Gitmo Pause

2:58 The challenge of defending accused terrorists at Gitmo

0:21 Defense Attorney Rick Kammen at a 2016 post-hearing news conference at Guantanamo

2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

1:21 Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

1:38 Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’

2:34 Dolphins Cheerleaders Swimsuit Fashion Show

1:48 Joe Carollo claims fraud in City of Miami elections

2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral