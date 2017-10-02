International Red Cross visits American held by U.S. military as ISIS captive

International Committee of the Red Cross delegates have met with a U.S. citizen held at an undisclosed location as an enemy combatant, the humanitarian agency said Monday.
The man was handed over to U.S. forces about three weeks ago by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-allied militia made up mostly of Kurds. His name has yet to be released, but the Associated Press reported last week, citing unnamed “senior U.S. officials,” that the American captive was being held at a detention center in Iraq, suggesting he was perhaps in Kurdistan. A Department of Defense spokesman declined to comment.
“The ICRC confirms that it has been able to visit a U.S. citizen, captured in Syria and currently held by the U.S. authorities,” spokesman Marc Kilstein said Monday evening. “In accordance with our confidential approach, we are not in a position to comment on the individual’s identity, location, or conditions of detention.”
The Department of Defense, likewise, has been short on details about the man — his age, name, where he is held, what would become of him — after initially disclosing the existence of the only known American citizen in U.S. military custody who is held as an Islamic State fighter. A Pentagon statement called him a “known enemy combatant” who was handed over to U.S. forces “on or about Sept. 21.”
The capture has created a policy conundrum for the Trump administration. President Donald Trump campaigned on a vow to load up Guantánamo with prisoners. But if the American is to be charged with a crime, he cannot go to Guantánamo, where by law only non-citizens can be tried by military commission. Moreover, if he were to be sent to the war-on-terror detention center in southeast Cuba, he could not be later sent to a federal court for prosecution under a different provision of U.S. law enacted during the Obama administration that prevents the transfer of Guantánamo detainees to U.S. soil.
On Friday, a day after the ICRC said it had been notified about the captive, Anthony Romero of the American Civil Liberties Union wrote Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that, based on reports of a U.S. citizen in detention, “his ongoing military detention is unlawful as a matter of domestic law, and his constitutional rights to habeas corpus and to a lawyer must be respected.
“If the government has legitimate grounds to suspect the citizen fought with ISIS, he should immediately be transferred to the federal criminal justice system for criminal charges,” he added.
Romero also copied in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his correspondence. As of Monday, he had not received a response.
Carol Rosenberg: 305-376-3179, @carolrosenberg
Comments