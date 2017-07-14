Guantánamo wants to raze a prison facility for a family recreation area

This deserted Camp Iguana compound, as seen Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, was at various times used to segregate ‘juvenile enemy combatants’ for lawyer-detainee meetings and captives who won court release orders from the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. A prison staff soldier reviewed this photo, a condition of access, and approved its release. CAROL ROSENBERG crosenberg@miamiherald.com