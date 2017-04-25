Accused al-Qaida commander asks, if found innocent of war crimes, can I leave Guantánamo?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:43 Operation Git-Meow Pause 1:45 2011 Guantánamo U.S. military produced war court video tour 8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team 0:18 Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 3:10 U.S. Passport Agency recommendations to acquire passports in Miami 1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise 1:38 Security cameras catch thieves ransacking three cars in Miami Beach 2:31 Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Handout video of $12 million Expeditionary Legal Complex provided by the Pentagon, including the video of the judge from the seat used at trials by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and separately accused USS Cole bomber Abd al Rahim al Nashiri. It was made Oct. 21, 2011.