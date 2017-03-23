‘20th hijacker’ Zacarias Moussaoui wants to testify at Guantánamo’s 9/11 trial

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow Pause

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

1:06 Retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief James Parlier

1:41 Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

1:20 Dragic on Ellington becoming a father: 'He's probably going to be on fire tonight'

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?