Trump blames wrong president for most Guantánamo ‘back to battlefield’ releases

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation Pause

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

2:53 South Dade principal kept his promise

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game