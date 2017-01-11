Where is war on terror? Last Guantánamo captives were caught all over the world

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm Pause

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:08 Coast Guard rescues seven boaters by helicopter in water just west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti