Former hunger-striking Guantánamo detainee leaves Uruguay for South Africa

A former Guantánamo detainee who had resettled in Uruguay left the South American country for South Africa on Thursday, ending a two-year campaign to be allowed to go.
Syrian native Abu Wa’el Dhiab, 45, took a flight to Johannesburg, according to Christian Mirza, the Uruguayan government liaison for six ex-Guantánamo prisoners resettled in Montevideo nearly two years ago.
Dhiab was vocal about his unhappiness over being in Uruguay. Shortly after his arrival in 2014, he turned up in neighboring Argentina and denounced the U.S. failure to close Guantánamo. He has also protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Montevideo. Last July, he set off alarms when he vanished for several weeks, before turning up in Venezuela, which sent him back to Uruguay.
Dhiab briefly fell into a coma during a hunger strike in September and was hospitalized twice.
He was among six captives released from the U.S. base in Cuba in December 2014. In the instance of Dhiab, the Obama administration concluded he could not return to his homeland due to the civil war there. He had been detained for 12 years as an enemy combatant with suspected ties to militants but was never charged.
While at Guantánamo, he grabbed international attention through hunger strikes and frequently clashed with guards during his protest.
South Africa has never directly taken in a cleared Guantánamo captive for resettlement, although some activists in that country have said their government should negotiate with the Obama administration to do so.
Comments