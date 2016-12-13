USS Cole case defenders seek data on death of Kuwaiti man killed by a drone attack

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee Pause

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:11 Flanagan coach Stanford Samuels, Jr. talks about his three 2016-17 early enrollees

1:51 Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

2:31 Unique bites and sites for Miami students

0:48 Tampa deputy saves unresponsive baby

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill