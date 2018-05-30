Got minutes? A new currency is making its rounds in Cuba.

Clarita Moreno and Estel Mercedes Rodriguez speak with Rodriguez's son, who lives in Hungary, as a curious Angelina Arcia, 6, attempts to get a look at the cellphone in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 19, 2015. Cubans are increasingly using the balance of their cellphone accounts with the government's ETECSA telecommunications monopoly as a virtual currency sometimes called "el ETECSO." Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com