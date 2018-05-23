Anti-Castro leader Posada Carriles is dead at 90

Luis Posada Carriles, the Cuban exile leader and CIA agent who targeted Fidel Castro's rule, died early Wednesday morning, his lawyer said.

Posada Carriles, 90, was "sick for some time," said lawyer Arturo Hernández. He had suffered throat cancer and was injured in a car crash three years ago.

"I'm very sorry," the lawyer said. "At least he tried to do something for Cuba."

Posada Carriles was a controversial figure.

He was considered a hero by many Cuban exiles for his participation in the Bay of Pigs invasion and for attempts to overthrow Castro.

The Cuban government considered him a terrorist because of his connection to the deadly downing of a Cuba jetliner in 1976.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.