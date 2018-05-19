Mourning period begins in Cuba for more than 100 victims of plane crash

Flags flew at half staff across Cuba on Saturday as authorities began the grim task of identifying more than 100 victims of a fiery crash of a leased Boeing 737 that fell from the sky Friday and burst into flames shortly after takeoff from the Havana airport.

The flight from Havana to Holguín with 110 people aboard went down at 12:08 p.m. Friday in a field near José Martí International Airport. Witnesses said it appeared the plane may have been trying to return to the airport when it hit electrical wires and plummeted to the ground.

Four people survived the crash, but one later died at a Havana hospital. The three remaining female survivors were reported in serious condition.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK A new video released on social media shows a large explosion after a plane came crashing down in Havana, Cuba on Friday, May 18, 2018. CubadebateMatias J. Ocner

Cubana de Aviación, the Cuban national airline, had leased the plane, which was nearly 40 years old, from Global Air, a Mexican company.





Cuban authorities immediately set up an investigative commission to look into the cause of the crash, and Mexico also sent aviation officials to help. Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, also offered to aid with the investigation. Heavy rainfall was hampering initial investigative efforts.

Cuba's Civil Aeronautics Institute will head the investigation in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, according to Granma, the newspaper of Cuba's Communist Party.

Rescue teams search through the wreckage site of a Boeing 737 that plummeted into a cassava field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, May 18, 2018. The Cuban airliner crashed just after takeoff from Havana's international airport. RAMON ESPINOSA AP

Condolences poured in from around the world, and the U.S. State Department said that officials had spoken with the Cuban ambassador to the United States Friday afternoon to "offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."





Cuban state media reported there were 104 passengers aboard the plane. There was a Mexican flight crew of five plus a maintenance technician. All but five of the passengers were Cuban. Argentina's foreign minister said two of the victims were Argentine.

"We are still gathering information on the Cubana Airlines flight 0972 crash near Havana," said a U.S. State Department official. "At this time, we are not aware of any U.S. citizens on board."

More than half of the victims were from Holguín, which is more than 400 miles east of Havana. The initial plan was to run a flight from Holguín to Havana for some family members of the victims and to bus others. But poor weather scuttled the flight and representatives of the families were being bused to Havana early Saturday to help identify bodies.





A two-day mourning period began at 6 a.m. Saturday and will end at midnight Sunday.

In learning of the crash, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel immediately went to the scene near the airport in the Rancho Boyeros suburb of Havana and walked a field alongside the charred remains of the airliner. Cuban state media also reported that Raúl Castro, the head of Cuba's Communist Party, had been briefed and was following events closely. Castro is recovering from a hernia operation.

SHARE COPY LINK A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene. Oliver Blanco via StoryfulMatias J. Ocner

.