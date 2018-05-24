A hectic first month offers glimpse into leadership style of Cuba's handpicked president

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, center, visits with family members of passengers who perished in a Boeing 737 that plummeted into a farm field shortly after taking off from the airport in Havana, Cuba. Diaz-Canel has set a whirlwind pace of public appearances since his first day in office, promising improvement in trash pickup and public transportation, inspecting state cafeterias and health clinics, and now acting as the public face of the government's response to the May 18 air crash. Agencia Cubana de Noticias via AP