To reunite with family in Miami, these Cubans must travel to Bogota

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 110 Havana Skate Days Pause 110 Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach 59 Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015 75 Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death 123 Navy base video of underwater training 181 Trailer for Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana 38 Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 91 Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer 140 Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field 44 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A phone call interrupted Maydelin Alfonso Vázquez's monologue in the lobby of the Montecarlo Hotel, about six blocks from the U.S. embassy. Some of the Cubans staying there while they waited for U.S. visas listened to her litany of difficulties. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

A phone call interrupted Maydelin Alfonso Vázquez's monologue in the lobby of the Montecarlo Hotel, about six blocks from the U.S. embassy. Some of the Cubans staying there while they waited for U.S. visas listened to her litany of difficulties. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald