More Videos

Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach 1:51

Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach

Pause
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015 1:00

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015

Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death 1:16

Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death

Navy base video of underwater training 2:04

Navy base video of underwater training

Trailer for Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana 3:02

Trailer for Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer 1:32

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field 2:21

Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Mariel Special Economic Development Zone 3:24

Mariel Special Economic Development Zone

Sights outside of Fidel Castro's tomb in Santiago de Cuba on Dec. 4, 2016. Al Diaz Miami Herald
Sights outside of Fidel Castro's tomb in Santiago de Cuba on Dec. 4, 2016. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Cuba

Cuba begins planning an institute dedicated to life of Fidel Castro

By Mimi Whitefield

mwhitefield@miamiherald.com

February 28, 2018 01:41 PM

Fifteen months after the passing of Fidel Castro, Cuba has taken the first step toward creating an institution dedicated to preserving the work and legacy of the former leader.

State media reported this week that Cuba formed a working group and convened about 30 people from various disciplines and government agencies to begin planning for the center.

Cuban leader Raúl Castro presided over the meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel, first vice president of the Council of State and Council of Ministers, at his side.

In another sign that Díaz-Canel is the likely successor to Raúl Castro when he is due to retire from the presidency on April 19, the first vice president was put in charge of ensuring the completion of the project.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The goal of the Castro institute, Díaz-Canel said, will be “to perpetuate and gather” information about the thoughts and work of Castro that form part of the “historic memory of the nation.”

Before Fidel Castro died on Nov. 25, 2016, at the age of 90, he had said that such an institute would be fine, but he wanted no statues or monuments erected in his image or roads, plazas or other public places named after him.

Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power followed up in December 2016 by passing a law prohibiting the use of Castro’s name in public spaces, but billboards and signs with his image that were put up prior to his death continue to dot the countryside.

The law allows for the display of photos, portraits and images of Castro accumulated during his “rich revolutionary trajectory.”

Castro’s ashes reside in an unadorned granite tomb in Santiago de Cuba, the cradle of the Cuban Revolution. The tomb says simply “Fidel.”

Follow Mimi Whitefield on twitter: @HeraldMimi

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach 1:51

Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach

Pause
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015 1:00

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015

Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death 1:16

Cuban press announces Fidel Castro oldest son's death

Navy base video of underwater training 2:04

Navy base video of underwater training

Trailer for Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana 3:02

Trailer for Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: A Haven in Havana

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer 1:32

Cuban and U.S. researchers team up to fight lung cancer

Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field 2:21

Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Mariel Special Economic Development Zone 3:24

Mariel Special Economic Development Zone

Video for foreign tourists visiting Cuba's Varadero Beach

View More Video

Cuba on Twitter

Herald Books

Fidel Castro Life and Death of a Dictator