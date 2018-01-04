Here’s something that both Cuba and the U.S. suffer from: ‘narcissistic attitudes’

More Videos 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral Pause 2:21 Cuban researchers hope to join forces with U.S. in biotech field 3:24 Mariel Special Economic Development Zone 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:21 Florida man carries frozen iguana 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Narcissistic behaviors' face Cuba and the U.S., according to forecast from Santeria Ifa priests Ernesto Pichardo, president of the Lukumí Babalú Ayé church, offers a synopsis of forecasts according to the annual "Letter" unveiled by Cuban babalawos on the island and in Miami. Ernesto Pichardo, president of the Lukumí Babalú Ayé church, offers a synopsis of forecasts according to the annual "Letter" unveiled by Cuban babalawos on the island and in Miami. Pedro Portal, Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Ernesto Pichardo, president of the Lukumí Babalú Ayé church, offers a synopsis of forecasts according to the annual "Letter" unveiled by Cuban babalawos on the island and in Miami. Pedro Portal, Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff