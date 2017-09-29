U.S. suspends all visas for Cubans, withdraws most staff from embassy in Havana

One of the ramifications of the withdrawal of staff from the U.S. Embassy in Havana is a halt on the issuance of visas for Cubans in the United States seeking to have relatives join them from the island, el Nuevo Herald has learned.
It is not known how long the suspension of the visa reunification program will last.
The suspension is the result of the withdrawal of more than half of the American staff from its the embassy in Havana following mysterious sonic attacks that have caused several health problems to about 20 diplomats, officials in Washington announced Friday.
Additionally, Washington will issue a new alert warning Americans not to travel to the island due to the attacks.
As of Friday morning, the Cuban government had not issued any statements on the matter.
Beyond the family reunification program, all other visas — immigrant and non-immigrant — also will be “suspended indefinitely.”
The State Department announced the suspension of visas for Cubans without having finalized the details on how they will handle this situation. Another official said that perhaps Cubans could apply for visas in third countries without explaining how the procedure would work.
Additionally, the U.S. will not send delegations to Cuba even as diplomatic relations will be officially maintained.
“Until the Cuban government can provide assurances of the safety of our diplomatic personnel, the embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel so we can provide basic services to American citizens,” a high-ranking State Department official said in a conference call with media on Friday.
The measures, first reported by the Associated Press, seek to protect diplomats and their families from what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called “attacks on the health” of diplomatic staff in Havana.
Various symptoms, from hearing loss to brain damage, as well as a diversity of descriptions about the sounds the diplomats say they have heard, have left experts confused. Authorities said they have not yet determined how the attacks were carried out nor who is behind them and said the investigation is ongoing.
The official acknowledged the cooperation of the Cuban government in the investigation but said he could not rule out that the attacks continue. Nor did he rule out the involvement of a third country in these attacks.
There are 21 confirmed cases of affected persons, not 25 as originally reported. Another State Department source said that the attacks did not occur at the U.S. embassy. U.S. government officials believe the attacks occurred at diplomats’ homes — all leased from Cuban government — and in the Hotel Capri in Havana.
In the press conference on Friday, the high-ranking State Department official said he was unaware of any attack on U.S citizens who were not diplomatic staff. But the significance of the attacks and the fact that they occurred in at least one hotel prompted the government to issue the travel alert to protect Americans. Diplomatic personnel who suffered attacks at hotels were temporary staff at the embassy, he said.
The withdrawal of staff follows a high-level meeting Tuesday between Tillerson and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez. According to a State Department statement, Tillerson “conveyed the seriousness of the situation and underscored the Cuban authorities’ obligations to protect Embassy staff and their families under the Vienna Convention.”
The meeting was requested by the Cuban government.
From the outset, the Cuban government has denied responsibility in the attacks and allowed entry to the FBI island to investigate. But remarks by Rodriguez, considered a conservative in government, did not appear to alleviate the crisis.
According to a previous statement by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Relations, Rodríguez told Tillerson that “according to the preliminary results obtained by the Cuban authorities in their investigation, which has taken into account data provided by the U.S. authorities, there is as yet no evidence of the causes and origin of health conditions reported by U.S. diplomats.”
The Cuban foreign minister also complained about what he called the “unjustified” decision of the U.S. government to expel two Cuban diplomats from Washington and added “it would be unfortunate to politicize a case of this nature and to make hasty and unsupported decisions on inconclusive evidence and investigative results.”
After the meeting, Cuban diplomats have been tweeting their governments position and sharing stories by the official Cuban press on the subject.
Comments