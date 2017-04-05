Cuban migrants stranded in Mexico border city may be granted political asylum

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State Pause

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:06 Obama addresses “wet foot, dry foot” policy decision at final press conference

0:53 Cuban street performer shares his experience as a private entrepreneur

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after

6:38 Rev. Jesse Jackson: The vote can be a powerful tool

2:21 Tom Rowe on coaching Florida Panthers next year: Draw your own conclusions