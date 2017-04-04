Relations between the US and Cuba remain uncertain under Trump

It is still uncertain what will happen between the United States and Cuba under President Donald Trump, several journalists who took part in a panel discussion on that topic at the Hispanicize 2017 conference in Miami said Tuesday.
“It's a mystery. Nobody knows, nobody knows when Trump is going to take a step,” said Pablo de Llano, the Florida and Cuba correspondent for the El País newspaper. “He will have some dialogue with the Cuban American community, apparently Senator Marco Rubio is trying to influence the issue, but what can be deduced is that it is not at all a priority.”
De Llano was joined on the panel, “What is the future of relations between Cuba and the United States in 2017?,” by Rick Jervis, USA Today correspondent; Myriam Márquez, executive editor of el Nuevo Herald; Angie Sandoval, Telemundo correspondent; and Hatzel Vela, Cuba correspondent for WPLG Local 10.
“What interests Cuba is to have the embargo lifted in order to have access to the credits that other countries have,” said Márquez. “Venezuela is on fire. They know they do not have much time. So what can the Raúl Castro regime do to change that equation, with a man like Trump, who no one knows which way he is going to turn? That's going to be the most interesting thing.”
The thaw between the U.S. and Cuba, spurred by the Obama administration, was also addressed by panelists.
“The population has not seen much of that transformation,” said Sandoval. “What is true is that people have been able to dream about seeing something more. But the one that has benefited the most economically with the opening is the Cuban government.”
Márquez added that “the most difficult thing for opponents and those who have remained in Cuba to try to bring about change in the human rights issue is that they have paid a higher cost. They don’t get long prison sentences, as in the case of the 75 arrested in 2003, but they are repressed and detained for days. No one knows where they are and then they are released. That type of repression has increased.”
The el Nuevo Herald executive editor also talked about the difficulties that journalists in Miami have to obtain a journalist visa that allows them to enter and work in Cuba.
“It is even more difficult if you were born in Cuba,” Márquez said. “We have noticed that the American reporter for the Miami Herald has much more access than the reporter for el Nuevo Herald, who was born in Cuba.”
“In 2015 and 2016, the Cuban government was a little more generous with the granting of visas because they were two years of many international events and diplomatic interest,” said de Llano. “Now it is complicated because there is one year left in office for Castro and, in addition, he has a serious economic problem: Venezuela is collapsing. It's a year of pressure and that has repercussions when it comes to the international press.”
“I think that we are seeing some changes and this year is going to be critical,” said Márquez. “It all depends on who is going to take power [after Castro]. The fact that in the last two years the number of people who have left Cuba to try to reach the United States is the highest it has been in years, says that there are two things happening at once: change, but at the same time fear. And that is impacting the younger generation, because they were expecting a rapid change and with that not being the case they continue to see fleeing as a solution.”
