Will this Cuban build the planet’s tallest bike? U.S. record holder is helping him try

Richie Trimble, the California man who holds the Guinness World record for building and riding the world's tallest bike at a whopping 20-plus feet, headed to Cuba this week loaded with 30 pounds of bicycle parts and accessories to help a Cuban tallbike aficionado build a soaring bicycle that could top his own record.

Trimble came across a Miami Herald article from November 2015 detailing the quest of Félix Ramón Guirola Cepero to build a record-setting 10-meter bike (32 feet, 9.7 inches) and put meeting Guirola on his bucket list. A photojournalist friend of Trimble’s also met Guirola, who promptly asked him to convey an invitation to the world-record holder to come to Cuba and ride with him.

With an open spot on his calendar, Trimble left Tuesday for a 2-1/2 week trip to Havana. He decided not only that he and Guirola would ride tallbikes together, but that they would work on Guirola’s dream bike. Trimble had his first meeting with Guirola on Wednesday.

Guirola, who turns 53 on Saturday, has already pieced together several tallbikes that he uses to tool around Havana and give his wife rides to work, prompting plenty of double takes as he speeds along the seaside Malecón or rides near his Old Havana home.