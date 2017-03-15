The assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S. and the recovery of the lost island

0:55 PETA "lettuce ladies" take trip to Cuba Pause

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

1:16 Former IBMers hope to sell tractors to Cuban farmers

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker