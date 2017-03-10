In Miami, politicians struggle with ethics of doing business with Cuba

The panel of three local mayors discussing how the United States should approach doing business with Cuba was going predictably Friday until Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, a likely Democratic candidate for Florida mayor, brought up a word that, once upon a time in Miami, might have caused a political maelstrom: invasion.
“Why aren’t we discussing the invasion of the island?” Levine said.
He wasn’t endorsing the idea of a military incursion. A few moments earlier, Levine had argued that the best way to help Cubans themselves was to engage in open commerce with the island.
But he had no support for the expanded-business position from his colleagues, Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez. Cason, a Republican former head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, had in fact espoused the opposite view, questioning the ethics of any business that would enrich the pockets of the Cuban military.
So Levine made his provocative remark, predicting that a U.S.-led military operation “would probably take 24 hours at best.”
A few people in the crowd chuckled. Neither Bermudez nor Cason took him seriously. Levine later told the Miami Herald he’d been trying to highlight — perhaps inartfully — that opponents of the Obama administration’s Cuba opening, like Cason, couldn’t offer any better solutions.
The surprising exchange reflected how much the conversation on Cuba has changed in Miami. The suggestion that American troops might land on Cuban shores — a failed strategy under former President John F. Kennedy — is now a laugh line. The question of what to do instead, however, remains difficult for local politicians to answer.
“I want the people in Cuba to have civil rights,” said Bermudez, who was born on the island. “I certainly don’t want the kleptocracy that exists in Russia. I do not want Vietnam.”
I want the people in Cuba to have civil rights.
Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez
The three mayors spoke at Barry University as part of a day-long conference organized by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust that tried to grapple with the ethical, legal and regulatory implications of doing business with Cuba.
While there are many conferences about how to do business with Cuba, “no one has dealt with this ethics issue straight on,” said Joe Centorino, the ethics commission’s executive director. “While much has been said about the cultural and commercial hurdles facing American companies adjusting to the new, open business climate after six decades of the trade embargo, there has been little discussion regarding ethical issues.”
The topic is a bit unusual for the commission, which usually explores ethical conduct in local government. “We don’t deal with international issues here, but there are local issues that have come up related to Cuba,” Centorino said.
Asked why the commission isn’t also examining the ethics of, say, doing business with China, Centorino responded: “China isn’t 90 miles away.”
Gov. Rick Scott recently threatened to cut off state funding from seaports that did business with Cuba’s “dictator.” Port Everglades and the Port of Palm Beach both canceled plans to sign agreements with the National Port Administration of Cuba that could have led to joint marketing studies and other cooperation.
There also have been efforts to prevent companies that do business with Cuba from winning government contracts. A 2012 Florida law that prohibited state and local governments from hiring companies with business ties to Cuba for big contracts never went into effect after a federal appeals court ruled it unconstitutional because Florida was trying to set foreign policy, a power of the federal government.
The idea that Cuban consulate might at some point in the future be located in Miami has also been hotly debated since the U.S. and Cuba renewed diplomatic relations in 2015, but to date the only missions Cuba has on U.S. soil are its embassy in Washington and its permanent mission at the United Nations in New York.
None of those specific issues came up during the mayors’ discussion. Instead, they urged Miamians traveling to Cuba to meet with independent political voices, dissidents, regular Cubans — anyone not just spouting the Cuban government line.
“We are all in agreement that this is a brutal dictatorship that has enslaved the people of Cuba for way, way too many years,” Levine said.
Comments