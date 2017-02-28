PETA’s ‘lettuce diplomacy’ heads to Havana with vegan message for Cubans

Practicing a bit of lettuce diplomacy, PETA took its animal rights and eat vegan campaign to Cuba Tuesday.
Two “lettuce ladies” clad in bikinis covered with lettuce posed for pictures and caused a flutter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport before boarding a JetBlue flight for Havana. They planned to spend the next few day delivering $1,000 worth of veterinary supplies, spreading the vegan message at private language schools and giving out canine treats to Cuban street dogs.
The lettuce ladies “are a fun way to teach about going vegan. People were excited to see them,” said Ashley Byrne, a spokeswoman for PETA, an organization whose mantra is “animals are not ours to eat or abuse in any other way.”
The lettuce women carried robes and TSA agents “insisted they put them on” while they were going through security screening, said Byrne, who accompanied the ladies to the island and has herself been a lettuce lady on other occasions. As they proceeded through the airport, they slipped the robes on and off their shoulders.
It’s PETA’s first foray into Cuba, but lettuce ladies have spread their vegan message far and wide, including an appearance in front of the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington.
They chose Cuba for the campaign because the island is now more accessible.
“We started discussing this as soon as restrictions on travel to Cuba were lifted,” said Byrne. “We’ve taken this campaign around the world and we absolutely wanted to take it to Cuba.”
The PETA representatives will be traveling to Cuba under the humanitarian support category — one of 12 permissible categories the U.S. government allows for travel to the island by Americans.
“We have not discussed our plans with the Cuban government,” said Byrne. The Cuban Embassy in Washington didn’t respond to a Miami Herald query about PETA’s plans.
The lettuce ladies plan to stay in Cuba until Saturday spreading the message that going vegan keeps animals off the plate and delivering supplies to organizations that work with street animals.
They also plan to distribute vegetable-shaped pens and stickers to Cubans and tourists in Old Havana and Spanish-language vegan starter kits.
“The kits will have recipes and advice that make it simple for people to start a vegan diet,” said Bryne, “and the recipes are geared toward foods that we know people like to eat there — beans, rice, plantains.”
Follow Mimi Whitefield on Twitter: @HeraldMimi
Comments