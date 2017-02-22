Cuba denies entry to OAS Secretary General

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro on Wednesday denounced the Cuban government’s refusal to issue him a visa for entry to the island to receive a democracy award named in honor of the late government opponent Oswaldo Payá.
The award was to be issued by the Latin America organization Jóvenes por la Democracia (Youth for Democracy), which is headed by Payá’s daughter and renowned activist Rosa María Payá.
“My trip to Cuba was no different than others I have made to attend similar events in Latin America organized by civil society,” Almagro posted in Spanish on Twitter, adding that the reason he could not receive the Oswaldo Payá award in Cuba was because his visa request was denied.
Almagro said, in a letter to Rosa Payá, that the Cuban consulate in Washington informed him that he would not be granted a visa to enter Cuba as secretary of the OAS nor would he be allowed to enter with his Uruguayan passport because the reason for his visit constituted “an unacceptable provocation.”
In his letter, Almagro said that “an analysis as superficial as alarmist, seems to have warned about the danger that my visit and the ceremony announced could have for the future of Cuba-United States relations, and the welfare of the Cuban people as it could motivate a hardened attitude by the government toward groups that do not communicate with it.”
Almagro added that “it would be quite ridiculous that after 67 years of revolution, both the well-being of the Cuban people and bilateral relations with the United States depended on this ceremony.”
The OAS Secretary General pointed out that his scheduled visit to Cuba was not unlike others he has made to other countries for events by civil society organizations “without the government supporting them, but without censoring them because they are part of the tolerance of democratic systems and values.” He also asserted that his “only interest ... is and will be to facilitate Cuba's rapprochement with the values and principles of the Inter-American system.”
Cuba's ban as a member of the OAS was lifted in 2009 but Raúl Castro's government has repeatedly stated that it would not be part of the organization.
Beyond Almagro, other members of the Jóvenes por la Democracia group also were denied entry to the island, said Payá who, like her father, promotes the holding of a plebiscite on the political system in Cuba.
The award ceremony was to be held in the Payá home in the El Cerro neighborhood of Havana.
Almagro also shared on social media networks his concern about potential reprisals against organizers of the event.
If the intention of the Cuban government was to avoid a conflict by restricting attendance to the event, the denial of entry to Almagro, high-profile Chilean exile Mariana Aylwin and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, generated an outcry across the region.
Former Chilean President Ricardo Lagos called the entry denial “unacceptable.”
Former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, issued a communiqué on behalf of a democracy organization he heads (Internacional de Partidos Demócratas de Centro), protesting the Cuban government’s action and reiterating the group’s “position in favor of respect for human rights and liberties of Cuban (government) opponents.” The communiqué also called for the release of Eduardo Cardet, the leader of the Christian Liberation Movement who has been imprisoned for nearly three months and is regarded as a “prisoner of conscience” by Amnesty International.
The Cuban embassy in Chile, meanwhile, issued its own communiqué calling the event, “A serious international provocation against the Cuban Government ... perpetrated by an illegal anti-Cuban group that acts against the constitutional order and that provokes the repudiation of the town, with the collusion and financing of politicians and foreign institutions, in order to generate internal instability and, at the same time, affect our diplomatic relations with other countries. "
In the statement, the embassy affirms that “in a discreet and constructive manner, it made all the efforts in its reach, to inform, to dissuade and to prevent that the provocation” be carried out.
