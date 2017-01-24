Charcoal — the first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years — arrives at Port Everglades

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act Pause

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:44 Minnesota governor collapses during speech

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State

1:06 What to do when you meet a python