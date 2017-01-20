Mexico deports Cubans awaiting travel documents to try to reach the U.S.

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S. Pause

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:22 Cuban exiles gather outside La Carreta restaurant following Fidel Castro's death

2:41 Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

2:15 At La Carreta, Cuban exiles celebrate Fidel Castro's death