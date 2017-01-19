Hundreds of Cuban migrants seeking U.S. entry stranded across the Americas

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act Pause

1:16 Former IBMers hope to sell tractors to Cuban farmers

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

2:59 Are you driving ‘a ticking time bomb?’

1:21 Miami Beach man arrested for Twitter threats against Donald Trump

1:03 Authorities release video from fatal police shooting

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

3:09 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them