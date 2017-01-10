Nearly a dozen people diagnosed with malaria are hospitalized in Cienfuegos

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro Pause

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

1:11 American Airlines flight lands in Cienfuegos, Cuba

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

5:29 Trump addresses Cuban American Foundation in Miami

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

1:31 JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

0:51 Car vs. Pedestrian on Biscayne Boulevard

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers