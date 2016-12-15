Agreement between Cuba and EU criticized as soft on human rights

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

1:35 La La Land

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline