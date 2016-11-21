Trump adds Cuba embargo supporter to transition team

1:36 Haitians pick a president Pause

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

2:02 Is the future of charter flights to Cuba in jeopardy?

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: Offensive language)

0:56 Florida man runs over himself outside strip club

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams