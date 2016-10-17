Cuba suspends new licenses for private eateries and warns of tighter control

The Cuban government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new licenses for private restaurants, popularly known as paladares, and has intensified the scrutiny of those already operating in Havana, warning owners that they must obey established regulations, Reuters reported Monday.
In the past six weeks, some owners of paladares have been summoned for meetings with municipal government representatives in Havana and warned about alleged violations being committed, such as tax evasion, buying supplies on the black market or operating illegal bars.
Some of the private entrepreneurs who have taken part in these meetings said they expect tighter controls on existing regulations and visits by inspectors and auditors.
