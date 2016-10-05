Eastern Cuba lashed by Matthew’s hurricane-force winds, storm surges

Category 4 winds lashed the communities of Imías, Maisí and Baracoa in the easternmost province of Guantánamo on Tuesday night.
During the height of the storm, journalists from radio station La Voz del Sol in Baracoa and television station PrimadaVision posted continuously on Facebook.
“The walls of the station have been shaking and it just felt like something was falling. Of the paladar in front, I think there’s very little standing, very sad. We were praying that the sea wouldn’t reach the station; it didn’t happen but…. Now it’s calm, there is no rain, no wind. We are in the eye of the hurricane.”
Read more at InCubaToday.
Stay connected: Sign up for our Newsletter
Twitter @InCubaToday
Facebook @incubatoday
Comments