Delfín González, great uncle of Elián González, dead at 79

1:11 American Airlines flight lands in Cienfuegos, Cuba Pause

1:27 Walter Sedovic preservation architect heading to Cuba

1:31 JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

1:17 JetBlue flight leaves for Cuba

0:36 Cuban ambassador cuts ribbon to historic flight

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

11:35 Family film clips shows one of the last U.S.-Cuba cruises

1:36 Cuban fishermen call on more collaboration with U.S. to preserve marine life

2:21 Cuban companies in Panama Papers