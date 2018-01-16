Dirty gold is the new cocaine in Colombia — and it’s just as bloody

More Videos 1:54 Colombian police battle illegal gold miners Pause 1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 2:17 "Loving Pablo" 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes 1:32 What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy 1:57 Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 2:14 Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------" 1:16 Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners In the Colombian rainforest, outlaw gold mines are poisoning workers and the environment. Police venture deep into the jungle to destroy them with explosives. In the Colombian rainforest, outlaw gold mines are poisoning workers and the environment. Police venture deep into the jungle to destroy them with explosives. Jim Wyss, Edited by Matias J. Ocner jwyss@miamiherald.com

