Lights, camera, vomit! Colombia’s king of B-movies gets the spotlight

​Colombia's B-movie king wants to go global For 40 years Jairo Pinill has been been making low-budget horror and fantasy films in Colombia that have been panned by critics but embraced by his legion of fans. Now, as he prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award, he's also trying to make the country's first 3D movie. For 40 years Jairo Pinill has been been making low-budget horror and fantasy films in Colombia that have been panned by critics but embraced by his legion of fans. Now, as he prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award, he's also trying to make the country's first 3D movie. Jim Wyss jwyss@miamiherald.com

