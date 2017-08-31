His bulletproof shirt is now available in Miami. He shot his wife to prove it works

More Videos 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west Pause 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 0:51 Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 2:15 Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman 2:05 Mark Richt on Malik Rosier play in season opener Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Jim Wyss Miami Herald

