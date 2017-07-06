Colombia plans to salvage storied shipwreck amid legal challenge

This undated photo taken by Colombia's Anthropology and History Institute (ICANH) and distributed by Colombia's Ministry of Culture, shows sunken remains from the Spanish galleon San Jose, on the sea floor off Cartagena, Colombia. The galleon went down more than 300 years ago with what may be the world's largest sunken treasure. The vessel, with 600 people aboard, is believed to have been carrying 11 million gold coins and jewels from then Spanish-controlled colonies as it was trying to outrun a fleet of British warships on June 8, 1708. Colombia's government say the ship was found on Nov. 27, 2015. Associated Press