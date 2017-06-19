Two Dutch journalists thought to be kidnapped by Colombia’s ELN

In this photo released by Colombia's Ombudsman Press Office, rebels of the Colombia's National Liberation Army rebel group, ELN, release Dutch journalists Derk Bolt, second from left, and Eugenio Follender, second from right, north of Santander, Colombia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The two Dutch journalists, who were held captive for almost a week by the leftist rebels in Colombia, were released unharmed, Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Bert Koenders said early Saturday. Colombia's Ombudsman Press Office via AP