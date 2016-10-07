Colombia’s President Santos awarded Nobel amid peace deal uncertainty

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awoken by his son early Friday with the news that he’d been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the hemisphere’s oldest and bloodiest civil conflict.
“I am infinitely thankful with all my heart for this honor,” he said in a brief statement. “I receive it, not in my name, but in the name of all Colombians, especially the millions of victims left by this conflict that we have suffered through for more than 50 years.”
The administration and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have been in negotiations in Havana since 2012 and seemed close to hammering out a definitive peace deal. But on Sunday, voters narrowly rejected the proposed accord.
The upset has sent negotiators scrambling to revamp and salvage the deal.
In a statement, the Nobel Committee, said that despite the rejection at the polls, Santos has “brought the bloody conflict significantly closer to a peaceful solution, and that much of the groundwork has been laid for both the verifiable disarmament of the FARC guerrillas and a historic process of national fraternity and reconciliation.”
In a tweet from Havana, FARC Commander Rodrigo “Timoleón Jiménez” Londoño congratulated Santos, saying that without him “peace would be impossible.”
The announcement is a ray of hope in a rough week for the administration. On Thursday, government negotiators and those who had campaigned against the deal met in Bogotá to come up with a list of proposals to present to the FARC delegation in Havana.
All sides have said the critical issue is maintaining a bilateral ceasefire that has been in place since Aug. 29. But the revisions, particularly if they drag on, could threaten the fragile peace.
“I congratulate Santos on his Nobel Peace Prize,” Former President Alvaro Uribe, one of the main critics of the deal, wrote on Twitter. “I hope it leads him to change the agreement that has been so damaging to democracy.”
With Friday’s announcement, Santos joins the ranks of Martin Luther King (1964), Malala Yousafzai (2014), Mother Teresa (1979) and Barack Obama (2009) as a Nobel Peace Prize winner.
This is Colombia’s second Nobel Prize. The 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Gabriel García Márquez, author of “100 Years of Solitude.”
The award is one more sign of international support for Colombia’s peace deal even as it struggles to win domestic approval.
“In a country torn by five decades of war, displacement and immense suffering, this prize reminds all that peace can be achieved,” said UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova. “This prize also pays tribute to the audacity and perseverance of President Santos and all those who seek to build peace every day, step by step to heal the wounds of the country, in their families and communities.”
Santos said the recognition would make him redouble his efforts to achieve peace.
“Thank God, peace is close,” he said. “Peace is possible and it’s time for peace.”
